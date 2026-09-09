Since Boise State’s 34-27 loss to Oregon, emotions around the university have settled, and attention is turned toward the home opener against Memphis.

Even so, in Week 1 of the college football season, plenty of games were played and questions surrounding many programs were answered to varying degrees of certainty, and here we are left with nothing but our own thoughts, anticipation, and of course, the AP Top 25.

Here’s a look at what the loss in Eugene really means for the 2026 Broncos, and what questions need to be answered to meet their ambitious goals this season.

Key Strengths

Boise State was far and away the better-coached team on Saturday.

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Typically in Week 1, most programs are at their weakest. Figuring out the kinks and shaking off the rust is what the early part of the college football season is for, and playing away from home usually amplifies those imperfections.

This was not the case for the Broncos, and it showed in more ways than one.

Boise State committed just three penalties for 25 yards to Oregon’s 10 for 90. Traditional wisdom suggests that good coaches don’t have teams that shoot themselves in the foot, and the Broncos certainly adhered to that.

Penalties impacted Boise State’s ability to score as well.

Fifth-year senior quarterback Maddux Madsen turned a fourth and six into a fourth and 1 after his hard count drew the Ducks offside. A quarterback sneak would extend the drive and eventually the lead after a 29 yard field goal from freshman kicker Canaan Moore.

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Speaking of fourth downs, Boise State converted two of three, both leading to scores. Oregon, trying to steal the Broncos’ moves, attempted three of its own fourth-down tries and converted zero of them.

The offense also looked good at key positions. Freshman wide receiver from Rocky Mountain High School, Resean Jones led the team in receiving with 76 yards and four catches.

“Rasean Jones is a phenomenal kid. Late in his recruitment everybody wanted him to decommit from Boise State, he never batted an eye,” head coach Spencer Danielson said after the game. “The best is still to come for Rasean Jones. He will play this game for a very long time. He could be one of the best players we’ve ever had.”

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The offensive line also held up well against Oregon. They allowed three sacks, however, they played all 68 offensive snaps together, which is a good sign. The bad news is sophomore Jacob Tracy is out for the season as of this week.

Now take all of that information and remember that this was only the first game of the season … Boise State football is poised to only get better as the season goes on, and could make a legitimate run to the College Football Playoff (CFP), possibly taking down a Power 4 school in the process.

Weaknesses

It’s no secret that the Broncos gave up too many big plays in Week 1.

The game started as a dogfight but turned into a boat race by the fourth quarter. A few mistakes by the secondary quickly turned into a habit, as Boise State’s defense gave up eight plays of 20 yards or more.

In fact, throughout the game it felt like there a massive 60+ yard play was going to break out, and it eventually did when senior quarterback Dante Moore hit sophomore receiver Dakorien Moore for the game-sealing 62 yard touchdown pass

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On the offensive side of the ball, Boise State failed to maintain balance against the Ducks.

Bronco football has a long, long tradition of running the football, and running it well. Last time Boise State went to Eugene in 2024, Ashton Jeanty rushed for three touchdowns and 192 yards on 25 carries.

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In 2026, Boise State’s duo in Dylan Riley and Sire Gaines didn’t break 100 yards and failed to score on the ground.

“The first observation without looking at it, I know there's going to be some things that are fixable. Either from a blocking standpoint or to a read standpoint from our running backs,” Danielson said after the game. “We missed a couple explosive plays that we got to make sure that we capitalize on, and we got to rush for more yards than that.”

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If the Broncos want to maintain a dynamic run-pass offense that complements the rest of the team, the run game has to improve, especially when trying to maintain a lead.

When the whole stadium knows Madsen is going to pass, things get rocky for the Broncos.

Before halftime and before the end of the game, Boise State had the ball with less than three minutes left on the clock. Both times, the Broncos failed to get more than one first down, let alone across midfield.

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If Boise State wants to compete with the best of them, they must figure out ways to get in the end zone in ‘must-score’ situations and take advantage of the clock. If they can’t, then we likely won’t see many come-from-behind victories this season.

Impact

Even in a loss, Boise State’s game against No. 2 Oregon was arguably the most impressive performance by any Group of 6 (G6) team this week.

Western Michigan played Michigan very close, but no cigar after a controversial double Hail Mary.

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Memphis, which has played two games, beat UNLV and Arkansas State handily. Even so, neither opponent is seen as a quality opponent, generally speaking.

The AP poll updated today, however, Boise State failed to crack the top 25. The Broncos did garner the most votes of any outsider, while Memphis and Western Michigan received 23 and 12 votes, respectively.

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What does that mean?

With a win in their home opener against Memphis this week, Boise State will almost certainly break into the AP rankings.

Boise State plays both of the aforementioned programs this year, marking what is arguably the toughest strength of schedule from any G6 program as far as nonconference matchups go.

“Our goal is to win a national championship,” Madsen said after the game. “I think this was a good game to learn from … this team can compete with anybody in the country.”

As it stands prior to Boise State’s home opener against Memphis, the Broncos are firmly in the driver’s seat as far as a CFP berth is concerned, however, the team has to actually win these tough matchups, not just have them on their schedule.

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