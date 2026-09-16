It’s getting old; it’s getting old for people in Idaho who are reading and feeling the pain at the pump as prices keep rising. This week, sadly, was a big one, as gas prices rose a remarkable and painful twenty cents in one week. As one Star resident told us, " These pumps do work a lot slower these days.”

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How Bad Is It For Idaho Drivers?

According to AAA, today’s average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Gem State is $4.82, which is 20 cents more than a week ago, 40 cents more than a month ago, and $1.31 more than a year ago.

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How High Gas Prices Are Eroding Idaho's Quality of Life

Think about it, the more money you spend on filling up, means less money for entertainment, food, and other necessities. Many folks are wondering if they'll have to choose between filling up and buying presents for Christmas.

Drew Angerer, Getty Images Drew Angerer, Getty Images

Could Idaho's Gas Prices Disrupt Gem State Republicans?

The chances of Idaho flipping any of its big seats is still unlikely. However, if gas prices continue to rise and our state is one of the highest in the country, many believe a blue protest vote could occur. If the president loses his popularity in the state, it could get bad for Idaho's dominant Republican Party.

Steve in Nampa said, "I'm not a fan of liberals, but I'm not a fan of these gas prices and that stupid war." The president isn't on the ballot, but his influence could be felt this November.

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What Is The National Average for Gasoline Compared To Idaho?

The national average is $4.32 per gallon, 17 cents more than a week ago, 25 cents more than a month ago, and $1.15 more than a year ago. Idaho remains in 7th place for the most expensive fuel in the country.

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Has Anything Changed In Why Our Prices Are So High?

“Conflict continues in the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, severely limiting crude oil shipments in the Middle East. This week, things were further complicated by drone attacks that shut down Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Sadly, there isn’t any relief in sight.”

Idaho Gas Prices Per City

Boise - $4.83

Coeur d’Alene - $4.66

Franklin - $4.77

Idaho Falls - $4.81

Lewiston - $4.68

Pocatello - $4.82

Rexburg - $4.85

Twin Falls - $4.89

MAKE THE MOST OF YOUR GAS MILEAGE Gas prices are climbing again, with the national average now sitting around $4.53 a gallon according to AAA, the highest since 2022. So if filling your tank now feels like financing a small yacht, here are a few ways experts say you can stretch every gallon a little farther:

Gallery Credit: Jana DeCamilla

8 Easy Ways to Save Money on Gas Right Now Feeling the pain at the pump? These simple driving tips can help you stretch your gas tank further. Gallery Credit: Unsplash/TSM