Boise State Fans: 10 Things to Know About the Other Broncos
We cannot confirm or deny whether folks in Michigan have a ‘Bronco Nation,’ but we are happy to share the research we’ve collected to help you prepare for the big game. If nothing else, reading this will give you a leg up on any pregame talk at work.
10 Things Boise State Fans May Not Know About Western Michigan
Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER
Where Can You Watch The Game?
The game will be televised on ESPN 2 at 1:30pm our time. Anytime a team or a conference is on the four letter network is a good day for both teams. ESPN will at a minimum preview the game on it's mega show College Gameday.
Why Isn't Boise State on ESPN More Often?
There were many factors that contributed to the success of the Chris Petersen Boise State Broncos. The team won a lot of games and had two powerful things going for it.
They would play a lot of their games on Friday night which means the highlights and attention were featured the next day on Gameday. The additional exposure helped the team gain national attention.
Also, the WAC was a partner with ESPN. The dummies at the Mountain West partnered with the low rated Fox Sports and CBS Sports cable channels which led to diminished exposure for the Blue.
Victorious Kellen Moore in Action!
Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM
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