When folks around here think of the Broncos, they think of Boise State or the Denver Broncos. But this week, the Boise State Broncos travel east to take on the East Coast or the Midwest Broncos from Western Michigan. Yes, Michigan is so big they have several FBS football teams: Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan, Western Michigan, and let’s not forget Michigan State.

Gregory Shamus, Getty Images Gregory Shamus, Getty Images

We cannot confirm or deny whether folks in Michigan have a ‘Bronco Nation,’ but we are happy to share the research we’ve collected to help you prepare for the big game. If nothing else, reading this will give you a leg up on any pregame talk at work.

10 Things Boise State Fans May Not Know About Western Michigan Did you know these facts about the other Broncos? Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Where Can You Watch The Game?

The game will be televised on ESPN 2 at 1:30pm our time. Anytime a team or a conference is on the four letter network is a good day for both teams. ESPN will at a minimum preview the game on it's mega show College Gameday.

Why Isn't Boise State on ESPN More Often?

There were many factors that contributed to the success of the Chris Petersen Boise State Broncos. The team won a lot of games and had two powerful things going for it.

They would play a lot of their games on Friday night which means the highlights and attention were featured the next day on Gameday. The additional exposure helped the team gain national attention.

Also, the WAC was a partner with ESPN. The dummies at the Mountain West partnered with the low rated Fox Sports and CBS Sports cable channels which led to diminished exposure for the Blue.

Victorious Kellen Moore in Action! Moore got his first win of the season with the New Orleans Saints on September 20th! Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM