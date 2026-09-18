Idaho has no professional sports teams; yes, we know our area has the Steelheads, the Hawks, and AC Boise. However, those teams do not play in the NFL or any of the big leagues. The closest team that we have is Boise State Football. The university calls itself the ‘front porch of Idaho.’ Forget potatoes; it’s all about the blue here.

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Have You Been to a Boise State Football Game?

Although ticket prices have gone up, you can still get tickets to see the Broncos. The team is so unifying here that you’ll see almost everyone wearing their Bronco blue shirts on game day. (We believe many buy the shirts to fit in.)

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Years ago, Walmart placed its massive, big-screen televisions near the front, playing the 2007 Fiesta Bowl win over Oklahoma. Folks would stand and watch that game over and over again.

Boise State has improved Albertsons Stadium over the years, including modernizing the North End Zone area. The lighting at the game rivals anything you’d see at a power program. Fans go for the on-field action, but the entertainment keeps them in their seats.

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What about the food? Here's our exclusive preview of what you can and will eat at the stadium. Don't be shocked to see a lot of folks dressed in costumes that may have nothing to do with the game. However, they're very creative.

Crazy Boise State Costumes Go viral They went off theme an it was totally worth it! Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola

How to enjoy the game

So that you know, there are no bad seats at Albertsons Stadium. You’ll see the action from any seat. The video scoreboards have been updated, and our big! The crowd is one of the loudest in college football despite holding around 38,000 fans. Some fans like to drink, so get ready for some raucous yet family-friendly action.

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Game-time traffic can be a bear, so arriving early is a great call. Boise State tailgaters are friendly, so don’t be surprised that many will share their food with you. The Blue Field is brand new, and it really pops in person.

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Read 31 Items Banned From Boise State Football Games in 2026 According to the Albertsons Stadium Fan Guide, these items will not be permitted through security at Boise State home games this year. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart