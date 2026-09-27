We’ve seen a month of college football so far, and if you’re not an NFL fan, let’s look at what we’ve learned from week four. Let’s start with the Boise State Broncos, who've played one of their most dominant games in the last few years.

Broncos Land in the AP Top 25!

This just in Boise State becomes the first Group of 6 team to make the AP top 25. The Broncos roll in at #22.

Boise State tallied 221 points in the AP Poll, jumping nine spots. Last week, Boise State was the seventh team out of the AP Poll with 48 votes. The Broncos received 112 points in the US LBM Coaches Poll, three positions short of the top 25.

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Broncos in The Lead for the Group of 6 Playoff Spot

Boise State is now in the driver's seat for the Group of 6 playoff spots. The Broncos are not guaranteed a spot and do face the new and improved Pac-12. If the Broncos are successful, it’s a victory for the entire rebuilt league. A playoff appearance and a win would help solidify a conference destroyed by the defections of USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington.

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Ducks take down USC 41-27

Let’s stay on the West Coast and review Oregon’s muscular victory over USC at the Coliseum. The game was stopped after a cheap shot by USC’s Desmon Williams knocked out Oregon’s Dante Moore.

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The hit was classless, and USC didn't remove the player from the sideline. The optics were very bad as the camera went from the fallen Moore to Williams being congratulated by his Trojan teammates. More on that in a minute, the Ducks win proves their a legitimate threat to win the Big 10.

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USC Coach Lincoln Riley defended keeping him on the sidelines, saying he’s part of the team. Coach Riley may not make it to the rest of the season as the Trojans coach. Remember this is a crew that fired Lane Kiffin on the tarmac.

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Finebaum Watch Begins For USC Coach

Why is that man smiling? ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, the voice of college football, said today that “Lincoln Riley is not an elite coach. He is not a coach capable of turning a program like Southern Cal around.” Mr. Finebaum is an astute observer and commentator on all things college football.

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Once the Finebaum Watch starts, it won’t be long for Lincoln. Financially, the Trojans moved to the Big 10 for the money and to compete for the national title. Does anyone know if Pete Carroll is available to return?

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