Boise State at No. 22: What Else Did College Football Teach Us?
Broncos Land in the AP Top 25!
This just in Boise State becomes the first Group of 6 team to make the AP top 25. The Broncos roll in at #22.
Boise State tallied 221 points in the AP Poll, jumping nine spots. Last week, Boise State was the seventh team out of the AP Poll with 48 votes. The Broncos received 112 points in the US LBM Coaches Poll, three positions short of the top 25.
Broncos in The Lead for the Group of 6 Playoff Spot
Boise State is now in the driver's seat for the Group of 6 playoff spots. The Broncos are not guaranteed a spot and do face the new and improved Pac-12. If the Broncos are successful, it’s a victory for the entire rebuilt league. A playoff appearance and a win would help solidify a conference destroyed by the defections of USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington.
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