Hard to believe we are at or almost at the halfway point of the college football season. College football fans across Idaho and nationwide are recovering from another long weekend of action. Here’s what we’ve learned so far.

Boise State Beats Utah State Photos An amazing night on the Blue Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Getty Images / Loren Orr Fresno State v Boise State

Pac 12, Mountain West, WAC, Boise State Continues to Dominate

The Broncos opened up Pac 12 play on the lowly rated CBS Sports Network. Despite the lack of exposure, the team dominated a clearly overmatched Utah State team 37-18. However, the even though they won, the Broncos dropped a spot from 22 to 23 in the latest Associated Press Poll.

Griffin C. Hooper, Getty Images Griffin C. Hooper, Getty Images

The Mumps Couldn't Derail San Diego State

The Aztecs weren't only fighting Pac 12 newcomer Texas State, but 14 confirmed cases of the Mumps. The team rallied late on the CW Network to pull of a dramatic win 31-29 late Saturday night.

Griffin C. Hooper, Getty Images Griffin C. Hooper, Getty Images

Is Fresno Good or Washington State Bad?

The Bulldogs rolled into Pullman handing legacy Washington State a disheartening 26-6 loss. Fresno will entertain Boise State next week at home, so it will interesting to see how this week build's up regionally and nationally.

Fresno State sacked the Cougar quarterback four times and didn't allow any realistic form of a running game to impact the game.

Dustin Bradford, Getty Images Dustin Bradford, Getty Images

Don't Mess With Oregon State

We've heard a lot of buzz about new Beaver Coach JaMarcus Shephard who relocated from Kalen DeBoer's staff at Alabama. The coach's early morning workouts and attention to detail has been documented by the Oregon media. His hardwork appears to be paying off as the Beavers destroyed Colorado State 56-26 in Fort Collins.

Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images

Colorado State Jim Mora Jr Controversy

Jim Mora Jr is great football coach and the son of a football legend Jim Mora Senior. He likes to spend a lot of time in Idaho when he's not coaching football. The administration brought him in from Uconn this year to finally turnaround the Rams.

Coach Mora is known for not suffering fools lightly and according to multiple reports let his defensive coordinator go after Oregon State's first to offensive drives. You can read the details here.

What's Next?

The Broncos return to familiar but hostile territory next Saturday night in Fresno. So far, with the exception of Oregon, the team has seemed rather invicible. Are they that good or have they yet to face a team that can hang with them?

Stay tuned true believers, there's more action to come.

Check Out Boise State / Oregon Gameday Photos Exclusive photos here. Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER