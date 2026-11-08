A neighborhood prank resulted in a 15-year-old boy being shot and a forty-five-year-old man arrested and charged with aggravated battery. Boise Police say the incident began when a group of young people played a game called “ding-dong ditched.”

Photo by Elisa Kennemer on Unsplash yellow labrador retriever sitting on white wooden floor

Ding-dong-dash?

What is ding-dong ditched? The game involves going up to various houses, knocking on doors or ringing doorbells and running away. The game seems harmless enough, but we are living in hypersensitive times, and folks in Idaho own a lot of guns.

Photo by Jay Rembert on Unsplash A black semi-automatic pistol resting on a large pile of brass ammunition cartridges

Both Boise and Meridian Police Called into Action

Around 7:15 p.m., Boise Police responded to a report of a juvenile problem on W. Bunkerhill Street. Around the same time, Meridian Police responded to a local hospital after a 15-year-old shooting victim was brought in by other juveniles in a personal vehicle. The victim had injuries initially considered serious or critical but were not believed to be life-threatening.

Photo by Michael Förtsch on Unsplash A police car with flashing red and blue emergency lights on a city street

Boise Police Investigate and Charge A Suspect

Boise Police say they their investigation showed that the incident began when a group of boys, including the victim, had “ding-dong ditched” at a home of a person known to them. Evidence indicates that when the boys returned to the home, the suspect, Darin Young, who lived at the residence, chased after them and fired a gun, striking the 15-year-old.

What's Next?

The 15 year old is expected to recover but his injuries are serious. The man charged, Darin Young was arrested on the listed charges and booked into the Ada County Jail. He will now go through the Idaho Criminal Justice System where all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

Shots Fired in Downtown Boise Early Sunday Morning Downtown was full of people leaving local bars as the shots went off late Friday night / early Sunday Morning Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM

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Gallery Credit: Ryan Antoinette Valenzuela