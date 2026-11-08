A Prank, A Chase, And A 15 Year Old Shot
Ding-dong-dash?
Both Boise and Meridian Police Called into Action
Around 7:15 p.m., Boise Police responded to a report of a juvenile problem on W. Bunkerhill Street. Around the same time, Meridian Police responded to a local hospital after a 15-year-old shooting victim was brought in by other juveniles in a personal vehicle. The victim had injuries initially considered serious or critical but were not believed to be life-threatening.
Boise Police Investigate and Charge A Suspect
Boise Police say they their investigation showed that the incident began when a group of boys, including the victim, had “ding-dong ditched” at a home of a person known to them. Evidence indicates that when the boys returned to the home, the suspect, Darin Young, who lived at the residence, chased after them and fired a gun, striking the 15-year-old.
What's Next?
The 15 year old is expected to recover but his injuries are serious. The man charged, Darin Young was arrested on the listed charges and booked into the Ada County Jail. He will now go through the Idaho Criminal Justice System where all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.
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