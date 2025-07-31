Although summer is winding down in Idaho, excessive and dangerous driving is exceeding expectations, according to the Boise Police Department. Every year, Idaho law enforcement agencies begin a campaign called the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer.

Last year, there were 123 fatalities. This year, we have suffered 140 losses due to folks driving recklessly in the Gem State. The Boise Police Department has issued a warning to drivers to slow down or risk losing more families to fatal vehicle crashes.

"Every one of these crashes has claimed a life and devastated a family. It's our hope that by sharing this information, drivers are reminded just how critical safe driving habits are, especially during the summer months," said Sgt. Matt Konvalinka.

Boise Police issued a statement today breaking down the increase in speed-related collisions in the Boise area. Did you know the police department issued over 4,000 traffic stops in June? They've seen a troubling rise in vehicles traveling over 100 miles per hour in the Treasure Valley.

Here are the primary reasons why so many drivers received a ticket or a warning. Does this look or sound familiar?

Speed-(1-15 MPH) over Maximum Posted Speed Limit

Operation of Motor Vehicle While Operating Mobile Device - 1st Offense

Seatbelt-Improper Use or Not Used

Registration-Fail to Register Annually

Speed-(16 MPH or Over) the Maximum Posted Speed Limit

We continue to see drivers tailgating other vehicles without maintaining a safe distance. Some say it's the folks from California who are driving too aggressively in Idaho.

Police say to focus on driving, look out for pedestrians and bicyclists, and remain responsible on the road.

"We know summer is a time for travel and fun, but one careless decision on the road can end a life," said Sgt. Konvalinka "Please help us keep our community safe, every choice behind the wheel matters."

