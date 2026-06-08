It’s June in Idaho, and that means it’s rodeo season in the Treasure Valley. This week, one of our favorite rodeos hits the dirt. The rodeo has moved around over the years, and it is always a HUGE draw.

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Whether you’re a native or not, everyone loves to see the little cowboys and cowgirls in their Western best. Let’s not forget, the big cowboys and cowgirls are something to look for as well.

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The rodeo is celebrating its 25th year entertaining folks in Eagle and the surrounding area. There’s nothing like a night, hopefully a cool one, where the crowd can enjoy the Western skills on display. And let’s not forget the prize money for the winners.

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The rodeo begins Wednesday at 6pm with the Mutton Busting, Youth Steer Riding, Steer Riding, and Jr. Barrels. Most Idahoans have seen Mutton Busting, but if you haven’t, the performance alone will steal your hearts. AI can do a lot of things, but artificial intelligence cannot ride a bronco, bull, or rope yet!

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the best small-town throw down around. We advise you to arrive early if you want time to walk around, grab some great food, and enjoy the real Western Vibe. The location is Eagle Rodeo Grounds — 6500 W. Chaparral Rd., Eagle, Idaho. You can purchase your tickets The slogan for the rodeo isWe advise you to arrive early if you want time to walk around, grab some great food, and enjoy the real Western Vibe. The location is Eagle Rodeo Grounds — 6500 W. Chaparral Rd., Eagle, Idaho. You can purchase your tickets here.

Everything You Need To Know About the Eagle Rodeo Here's what's happening this week in Eagle Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

A Look Inside The Eagle Rodeo It was so fun! Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola