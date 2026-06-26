It’s the offseason for professional and college football. A time for fans, players, coaches, and everyone else to relax.

It’s also the season for super, and we mean super speculation. Recently, we examined Boise State’s conference and stated that the Big 12 would be a better fit than the newly reformed Pac-12.

The reasoning for our assertion is listed below.

Check Out 5 Irrefutable Reasons Boise State Should Be in The Big 12 The 5 Undeniable Reasons The Broncos Belong in the Big 12 Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

After viewing what we put together above, is there any reason for Boise State to stay in the Pac-12 if the Big 12 ever called?

I put that question to the guru of Western College Football, John Canzano, during a recent email exchange. He explained to me and his readers of the Bald Faced Truth why Boise State's new conference is the best place for them to succeed in the world of college football.

The Broncos are without a doubt the most successful football team in the conference. They are the only team to have gone to the College Football Playoff and many post season appearances during the four team playoff and BCS eras.

Without stealing too much of his material, under the new world of the 12 team and perhaps 16 playoff, getting a conference championship can launch a team into the playoff.

The more playoff appearances, the better a team will look for the end of the current television deals.

Will there be a super league made up of the SEC and Big 10? We don't know, but every other conference and Congress are looking to make sure that it doesn't happen.

Do you agree with Mr. Canzano that the Broncos are better off in the Pac-12?

Read What Idahoans Are Saying About A Trump $250 Bill Idahoans Sound of on Trump $250 Bill Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER