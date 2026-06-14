Did you know there are fewer than 12 Saturdays till the return of our beloved college football? Stadiums will be packed as television sets will be tuned in from Tuscaloosa to Boise. It will be another year to see if Idaho’s favorite team, Boise State, will return to the college football playoff.

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The Real Battle is Off Field

The athletic department has been working overtime developing additional sources of revenue. They continue to promote their recent monster truck show on the Blue. Boise State must continue to find as many ways as possible to fund athletes and the infrastructure they support.

The New Conference?

The new Pac-12 is a reality now, and all the lawsuits with the Mountain West have been settled. Boise State moves on with the best of the Mountain West.

While the Mountain West will have to go one-on-one with the best of the rest. It will be interesting to see if the Mountain West survives without Boise State.

Fans will monitor whether the Mountain West will keep UNLV and Air Force. The conference will take a major step back if Jason Eck leaves New Mexico for a bigger gig.

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On The Field?

It all comes down to whether or not a new offensive line will rival the success of the old one. Quarterback Maddux Madsen will look to redeem himself after an injury plagued up and down season.

The defense will also need to return to dominance if the team hopes to beat Colorado State, San Diego State, and the others in the conference. Let's not forget the opener against a team that will be a contender for the national title.

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Now if they beat the Ducks in Eugene? Then, all bets are off and Bronco Nation is off to the races.

The 10 Most Important Moments in Boise State Football History Gallery Credit: Marco

31 Items Banned from Boise State Home Games in 2025 According to the Albertsons Stadium Fan Guide, these items will not be permitted through security at Boise State home games this year. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart