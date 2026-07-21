It won’t be long before the kids are back in school, as we’ve begun to see back-to-school displays at local stores like Fred Meyer, WINCO, Walmart, and Albertsons.

Brandon Bell, Getty Images Brandon Bell, Getty Images

Did you know most Idaho schools start earlier than other states, as first out means first back in when it comes to the school year.

While some folks are rushing to get in last-minute vacations, swim dates, and other fun activities, a welcomed annual event is kicking off this week in the Treasure Valley. The Canyon County Fair begins on July 23rd and runs through July 26th.

Alexi J. Rosenfeld, Getty Images Alexi J. Rosenfeld, Getty Images

Caldwell is the host of the fair, featuring a wide range of activities, from adventure sports to agriculture competitions to world-class concerts. Fairs are an inspiring way to celebrate our great counties and the Gem State.

Check Out The Big Stars Rolling Into The Canyon County Fair Here come the big ones! Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Reasons To Go To The Canyon County

Let's begin with the cost to get into the fair which is very affordable. How affordable? The cost to get in is only under $10 to get in and enjoy the show. In these tough times it's refreshing that families can afford the fun.

The Carnival

Looking to cool off? The rides and fun are nonstop at the Canyon County Fair. Here's a link to purchase a wrist band.

The Live Stock

Not only will you get to see goats, chickens, and plenty of beef. Farmers, ranchers, bakers, and others competing to win the coveted first place prize.

Pro Tips For The Fair Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals