Rodeo season continues in Idaho as many cowboys and cowgirls continue to compete, celebrating Western Culture. A new addition to the Gem State’s rodeo season is happening this week in Meridian. No, not at the rodeo grounds near the Canyon County border.

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The Meridian Speedway will be hosting a rodeo this week featuring all of your favorite competitions. Need tickets? Here’s the link. As we know, rodeo is the backbone of entertainment in the West. This year’s Rodeo Days at the Speedway will feature several welcomed contests.

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Ace's Wild Pro Rodeo will begin Thursday night and continue Friday night. They describe what Idahoans can expect this week in Meridian.

"Aces Wild Pro Rodeo is heading to your town, bringing with it heaps of western entertainment that will fill your community with the spirit and showmanship of the wild west! Aces Wild has twenty-three years of experience producing quality shows and providing outstanding livestock to rodeos throughout the Northwest.

Teamed up are two families from Washington state, both of which have a passion for rodeo, and the desire to bring back the pageantry of the sport that seems to have been long forgotten."

Here's a list of the events/actions were the competition will be fierce!

Bareback

Saddle Bronc

Bull Riding

Team Roping

Steer Wrestling

Tie Down Roping

Barrel Racing

Breakaway

Let's take a look how Idahoans and Americans love rodeo cowboys and cowgirls. No need to stream Yellowstone or the Dutton Ranch, the action is in Meridian.

Check Out 10 Reasons Idahoans Love Rodeos What you need to know before you go! Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Insane Footage Captures Wild Bull On The Loose During Rodeo What would you do if this big thing was running at you!? It happened just hours from Idaho. Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM