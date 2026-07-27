Idaho Patriot Thunder Raises Thousands [photos]
Idaho Patriot Thunder Has Been Around For How Many Years?
For 16 years, riders from all over the state give up their Sunday mornings to meet up, ride to and from Mountain Home in formation, have a great lunch and then ride back to Meridian. This year’s event was delayed due to rainy weather last month.
Who Makes This Event Possble?
What About Next Year?
No worries as the event organizers have promised to once again hold this event benefitting the troops. One person told us it was the least they could do for those who have and continue to serve our great nation.
The War Brings The Message Home
This year's event was especially emotional as our country continues to liberate the world of tyranny emanating from Iran. Once again, a special thanks to all who have and continue to sacrifice to keep our country free.
16th Annual Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride
Gallery Credit: Aeriel J Maberry
Idaho Patriot Thunder
Gallery Credit: Hugo Luna
Check Out The Amazing Idaho Patriot Thunder Motorcyclists
Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller