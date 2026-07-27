The spirit of America continues as the nation celebrates its 250th anniversary. Despite the excessive smoke from area wildfires, hundreds of motorcycles rallied in Meridian, Idaho, early Sunday morning.

Aeriel J. Maberry Aeriel J. Maberry

Idaho Patriot Thunder, Idaho’s largest motorcycle rally, once again raised thousands of dollars benefiting Operation Warmheart and the Idaho National Guard Family Support Fund.

The event is so big that police organizations coordinate the shutdown of I-84.

Aeriel J. Maberry Aeriel J. Maberry

Idaho Patriot Thunder Has Been Around For How Many Years?

For 16 years, riders from all over the state give up their Sunday mornings to meet up, ride to and from Mountain Home in formation, have a great lunch and then ride back to Meridian. This year’s event was delayed due to rainy weather last month.

Aeriel J. Maberry Aeriel J. Maberry

Who Makes This Event Possble?

The event is made possible by volunteers, event sponsors, military members, law enforcement officers, High Desert Harley Davidson staff, and many other patriotic Idahoans. It takes a lot of logistics from those who get there early to those that clean up after everyone has gone home for the day.

Aeriel J. Maberry Aeriel J. Maberry

What About Next Year?

No worries as the event organizers have promised to once again hold this event benefitting the troops. One person told us it was the least they could do for those who have and continue to serve our great nation.

Aeriel J. Maberry Aeriel J. Maberry

The War Brings The Message Home

This year's event was especially emotional as our country continues to liberate the world of tyranny emanating from Iran. Once again, a special thanks to all who have and continue to sacrifice to keep our country free.

16th Annual Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride 16th Annual Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride Gallery Credit: Aeriel J Maberry

Idaho Patriot Thunder Idaho Patriot Thunder Event hosted at High Desert Harley Davidson Gallery Credit: Hugo Luna