It’s always easier to say you’re going to do the right thing when danger calls. As most of us know, it’s very difficult for most of us to follow through when lives are on the line.

As the state and nation continue to investigate the shootings in Twin Falls, Idaho, several talking points have emerged.

Whether you’re at work or at home, the subject of electric vehicles has taken center stage. Many folks have EVs, and a trip to the charging station is as routine as going to the gas station for the rest of us. It appears from many of the disturbing videos that the killer focused on those who were at the charging station.

Mario Tama, Getty Images Mario Tama, Getty Images

Does this mean that because someone wants to drive an electric vehicle, they should have to worry about someone harming them? Have vehicles now become political statements as well as targets?

We have learned that an armed citizen and an off-duty law enforcement officer returned fire. Many have credited their courage with saving more lives at In-N-Out.

Jordan Salinas is being thanked for bravely running into the sounds of gunfire. Mr. Salinas began training in firearms after the Boise Townsquare Mall shooting. As the videos prove, he spent hours and hours training so he could save lives.

Greg Pruett of the Idaho Second Amendment Alliance told us this morning that the Twin Falls gun store was overwhelmed with firearms purchases following the shooting. Idahoans also signed up for training courses that would enable them to defend themselves in a similar situation.

As the community continues to heal, please remember those victims who won’t have the opportunity to see their loved ones again.

Behind The Fireline: Honoring Idaho's Wildland Firefighters From historic wildfires to today’s dedicated crews, these photos tell the story of the brave men and women who stand between our communities and the flames. This gallery honors Idaho’s wildland firefighters, past and present, and recognizes the sacrifice, teamwork, and courage that define life on the fireline.

Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

Idaho's 9 Most Wanted Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals