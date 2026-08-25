Ada County Tackles Rat Problem Threatening Idaho Homes & Cities
To some, they’re a menace, and to others, perhaps a few, they’re cute, cuddly, and members of their families. Now we're not talking about regular pets, but rats. Rats, not mice, if there is a difference between rats and mice. We all know that rats have spread their share of deadly diseases, from the plague back in the day.
However, we live in the world of 2026. Where cars drive themselves. Computers think for us. So why in the world does Idaho, and particularly the Treasure Valley, have a rat problem?
It’s so bad that the state considered legislation to help local communities like Eagle and parts of Boise deal with the growing rat menace.
Ada County Commissioners Move in On Rats
Now the Ada County Commissioners are taking action by organizing a meeting on how to eliminate the threat of rats in Idaho. Ada County Commissioner Ryan Davidson issued an email inviting the public to hear from local mayors concerned about the rats taking over their homes.
Who Will Be At This Rat Meeting?
The meeting will take place on September 2nd at 6pm in the commissioner's meeting room. Here's a list of the local mayors and others who will be testifying against the rats.
Representatives from: Boise, Meridian, Star, Garden City, Eagle and Kuna. The public will not be allowed to speak, however other folks will give their insight. The rat problem has been growing since we first reported on the rats invading Eagle.
Ways to Help Prevent Rats in Idaho
Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals
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