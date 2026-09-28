Idaho Gas Prices Just Made a Big Jump in Only One Week
Last week, some Idaho cities saw gasoline prices per gallon at five dollars a gallon. This week, according to AAA Idaho/Oregon gas prices are at $4.99 per gallon. How does that compare to last month? Gas prices per gallon were 43 cents cheaper last month and $1.34 cheaper last year at this time.
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The Pain At The Pump Continues
Most experts believe prices could continue to rise. This week, President Trump said it wasn't the war with Iran, but the Ukraine / Russia war that is causing the prices to go up and up and up.
Idaho is bad, but California is Worse
Did you know Californians are paying the most per gallon for gasoline? The state is run by a failed liberal governor who tried to eliminate the gasoline powered vehicle. Instead of seeking solutions, Gavin Newsom is campaigning across the country.
Californians are paying $6.36 per gallon with no relief in sight. “Things are still rough out there, both in the Russia-Ukraine war and across the Middle East. Every twist and turn in global conflict is like shaking a soda bottle – the market experiences heavy pressure,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Family budgets are increasingly going into survival mode.”
Wanna Getaway? It will cost more!
The airline industry is passing on the additional costs of fuel to their passengers. The once affordable Boise to Portland flight that would cost around $200.00, is now costing consumers twice that amount.
We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.
Idaho Gas Prices Statewide
Boise - $5.06
Coeur d’Alene - $4.62
Franklin - $4.95
Idaho Falls - $5.00
Lewiston - $4.62
Pocatello - $5.07
Rexburg - $5.05
Twin Falls - $5.08
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