As the country prepares for the midterms, Idahoans are wondering when the pain will go away. The pain at the pump makes everything related to transportation hurt more. Did you know that our gas prices rose by an astonishing thirteen cents per gallon in one week?

Photo by Alexander Kovalev on Unsplash Gas station canopy illuminated at night

Last week, some Idaho cities saw gasoline prices per gallon at five dollars a gallon. This week, according to AAA Idaho/Oregon gas prices are at $4.99 per gallon. How does that compare to last month? Gas prices per gallon were 43 cents cheaper last month and $1.34 cheaper last year at this time.

President Donald Trump

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The Pain At The Pump Continues

Most experts believe prices could continue to rise. This week, President Trump said it wasn't the war with Iran, but the Ukraine / Russia war that is causing the prices to go up and up and up.

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Idaho is bad, but California is Worse

Did you know Californians are paying the most per gallon for gasoline? The state is run by a failed liberal governor who tried to eliminate the gasoline powered vehicle. Instead of seeking solutions, Gavin Newsom is campaigning across the country.

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Californians are paying $6.36 per gallon with no relief in sight. “Things are still rough out there, both in the Russia-Ukraine war and across the Middle East. Every twist and turn in global conflict is like shaking a soda bottle – the market experiences heavy pressure,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Family budgets are increasingly going into survival mode.”

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Wanna Getaway? It will cost more!

The airline industry is passing on the additional costs of fuel to their passengers. The once affordable Boise to Portland flight that would cost around $200.00, is now costing consumers twice that amount.

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

Idaho Gas Prices Statewide

Boise - $5.06

Coeur d’Alene - $4.62

Franklin - $4.95

Idaho Falls - $5.00

Lewiston - $4.62

Pocatello - $5.07

Rexburg - $5.05

Twin Falls - $5.08

MAKE THE MOST OF YOUR GAS MILEAGE Gas prices are climbing again, with the national average now sitting around $4.53 a gallon according to AAA, the highest since 2022. So if filling your tank now feels like financing a small yacht, here are a few ways experts say you can stretch every gallon a little farther:

Gallery Credit: Jana DeCamilla

8 Easy Ways to Save Money on Gas Right Now Feeling the pain at the pump? These simple driving tips can help you stretch your gas tank further. Gallery Credit: Unsplash/TSM