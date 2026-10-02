Idaho Hunters: Leave These Devices at Home This Season

Idaho Hunters: Leave These Devices at Home This Season

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Can you believe we once lived in a world without cell phones, laptops, or electric vehicles? Americans have grown to love every update that makes life easier. Let’s not forget artificial intelligence. Who knows what the future may hold for all of us?

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Hunting isn't a season in Idaho; it's a way of life. Generation after generation of Idahoans look forward to this time of year, when they can go roll around in the mud, hoping to bag a moose, deer, antelope, duck, or goose.
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A New Law Limits What Idaho Hunters Can Use To Hunt

Idaho Fish and Game reminds you that thanks to a new bill, Idaho House Bill 939, signed by Governor Little hunters will not be able to use certain tools of technology to hunt game in the Gem State.

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Here are the items you can't use to hunt in Idaho

Thermal Image Technology

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Night Vision

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Trail Cameras  on land owned by the federal government, the state of Idaho, or a local government within the state.

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DRONES

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Are There Exceptions To Using Technology to Hunt in Idaho?

Yes, Fish and Game says you can use items to hunt:

  • Hunting wolves, mountain lions, or predatory wildlife (coyotes, jackrabbits, skunks, weasels, starlings, raccoons, and rattlesnakes)
  • Retrieving wounded game animals or game birds
  • Monitoring traps

Idaho Fish and Game urges to the public to stay informed before heading out into the bush. “Technology continues to change how people hunt and interact with wildlife,” said Legislative and Community Engagement Coordinator, Ellary Tucker Williams. “It is imperative that hunters understand the laws that apply to their hunt and make sure they are using technology legally and responsibly.”

4 Animals To be Hunted Year Round In Idaho

According to this website.

Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola

Top 10 Most Popular Hunting Destinations In America

27/7 Wall St. ranked each state in order of how popular they are as a destination for hunters. Here are the Top 10.

Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews

A Snapshot in Time: Boise’s Freak Alley in 30 Photos

Freak Alley Gallery has been changing since it began in Downtown Boise in 2002. Here’s what the city’s famous outdoor gallery looked like during my 2026 walk-through.

Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

 

 

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Categories: Local News

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