A New Law Limits What Idaho Hunters Can Use To Hunt
Idaho Fish and Game reminds you that thanks to a new bill, Idaho House Bill 939, signed by Governor Little hunters will not be able to use certain tools of technology to hunt game in the Gem State.
Here are the items you can't use to hunt in Idaho
Thermal Image Technology
Night Vision
Trail Cameras on land owned by the federal government, the state of Idaho, or a local government within the state.
DRONES
Are There Exceptions To Using Technology to Hunt in Idaho?
Yes, Fish and Game says you can use items to hunt:
- Hunting wolves, mountain lions, or predatory wildlife (coyotes, jackrabbits, skunks, weasels, starlings, raccoons, and rattlesnakes)
- Retrieving wounded game animals or game birds
- Monitoring traps
Idaho Fish and Game urges to the public to stay informed before heading out into the bush. “Technology continues to change how people hunt and interact with wildlife,” said Legislative and Community Engagement Coordinator, Ellary Tucker Williams. “It is imperative that hunters understand the laws that apply to their hunt and make sure they are using technology legally and responsibly.”
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