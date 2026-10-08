Ammon Bundy Arrested: Idaho’s Lightning Rod Is Back in Trouble
Mr. Bundy beat both the charges in Oregon and Nevada where he and his family created a national movement against the policies of the BLM. He was hailed as a national hero and helped found the People's Rights group. Mr. Bundy and his friends openly questioned the Covid policies of the state and nation.
Saint Luke's Protest in Meridian
Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER
A fight Mr. Bundy Lost
Mr. Bundy took on one entity that he could not beat, Saint Luke's. Channel 7 explains what happened:
In 2023, the Idaho court found that Bundy's and Rodriguez's statements were knowingly false and intended to cause reputational harm. A jury awarded St. Luke's and three employees approximately $52.5 million in damages for defamation and related claims.
What Was Ammon Bundy Charged With in Utah?
Collin Raye and Ammon Bundy
Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller
Serving Ammon Bundy Could Be Easier With These Methods
Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM