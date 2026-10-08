A former famous Idaho gubernatorial candidate fought the law and the law in Utah, finally one. Ammon Bundy, known for his standoffs with the federal government, state government, and Saint Luke’s Healthcare Systems, was recently arrested, not in Idaho, but in Utah.

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Mr. Bundy’s exploits have been so popular that the liberal publication The Atlantic ran a profile on him earlier this year. You can read their extensive article here. Mr. Bundy had a long run in Idaho after being jailed in Nevada for the standoff at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge.

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Mr. Bundy beat both the charges in Oregon and Nevada where he and his family created a national movement against the policies of the BLM. He was hailed as a national hero and helped found the People's Rights group. Mr. Bundy and his friends openly questioned the Covid policies of the state and nation.

Saint Luke's Protest in Meridian Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

A fight Mr. Bundy Lost

Mr. Bundy took on one entity that he could not beat, Saint Luke's. Channel 7 explains what happened:

In 2023, the Idaho court found that Bundy's and Rodriguez's statements were knowingly false and intended to cause reputational harm. A jury awarded St. Luke's and three employees approximately $52.5 million in damages for defamation and related claims.

Mr. Bundy left Idaho and was living with family members on the low until he was arrested according to the Iron County Sherriff's Office.

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What Was Ammon Bundy Charged With in Utah?

He was pulled over for a traffic stop and refused to leave his vehicle. The officers eventually removed him and took him to the slammer. He was charged with the following:

DRIVING WITHOUT REGISTRATION

FAILURE TO OBEY OFFICER/FIREFIGHTER/FLAGGER/CROSSING GUARD

INTERFERING WITH A PEACE OFFICER

No Valid License - Expired

Collin Raye and Ammon Bundy Country Music Star Collin Ray performs in Emmett, Idaho for Ammon Bundy. Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller