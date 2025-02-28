Idaho teachers, students, parents, and every other person known to man are reacting to Governor Little's decision to sign the school choice bill. Many believed the pressure campaign against the measure would cause him to veto the bill. Idahoans who don't make a lot of money will get a tax credit to afford private education or fund home-school activities. ￼

President Trump publicly backed the bill. It's hard to comprehend any Republican politician going against the president's will. If the governor had vetoed the bill, it would've allowed an opening for a legitimate primary challenger. So far, he has avoided providing any talking points to potential political adversaries.

Education is Idaho's number one issue. The state spends over half its general fund on public education. Schools continue to ask for money to fund salaries and infrastructure. The legislature hasn't found a successful way to adequately fund schools and provide a return on investment.

An issue this historic causes reactions from both the left and the right. Let's take a look at how Idahoans from all political spectrums responded to Thursday's landmark move by Governor Little. Let's begin with the president of the United States.

