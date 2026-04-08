It has been criticized, called a gimmick, and labeled the derogatory phrase "Smurf Turf." But Boise State’s football field is one of the most famous athletic sites in America.

The Broncos’ turf has won USA Today’s Best Attraction for Sports Fans three years in a row.

What began in 1986 is celebrating 40 years of Idaho’s most famous sports attraction. Sports fans ridiculed the university's move, but now many make the journey to Boise to watch a game or just to look at a blue football field.

Mountain West Championship - UNLV v Boise State Getty Images Loren Orr loading...

Year after year, player after player, all how play for the Broncos vow to defend the Blue. The Broncos have become so successful other colleges across the country have changed the color of their fields. The NCAA pass legislation regulating the color of a team's football field to avoid too many copycats.

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To honor 40 years of excellence the athletic department released a new logo commemorating the Blue field or as some call it, the front porch of Idaho.

"From the Boise foothills, to the state of Idaho flag, to the number of “blue turfs” that have been installed at Albertsons Stadium, the logo showcases a few of the things that make the innovative turf color so memorable."

The team continues with spring practice hoping to improve on last year's disappointing season. It's a new beginning for the Broncos as they enter the new Pac 12 Conference.

Can you believe the Blue has been around for 40 years? Time flies when you're a Boise State Bronco.

31 Items Banned from Boise State Home Games in 2025 According to the Albertsons Stadium Fan Guide, these items will not be permitted through security at Boise State home games this year. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

8 Crazy Colorful Football Fields Boise State Approved Everyone knows that The Blue is one of the most iconic fields in college football and there are a few colleges that wanted to jump on the bandwagon. In order to do that, they needed Boise State's blessing! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart