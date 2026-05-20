The election season is officially over in Idaho. The general election is not till November, but in Idaho, the primary is the general election.

With respect to everyone who took part in the process, thank you to all who voted, volunteered, donated, participated, in other words, worked to better our state.

Although President Trump was not on that ballot, his impact was felt by his absence. Some will say it’s in-state money or the establishment, but Tuesday night was a big night for Idaho centrists or moderates, depending on how you’d like to label them.

We begin with Governor Little. The governor, with the exception of a gotcha video that wasn’t picked up by the state’s television stations, did not make a mistake.

Although listeners regularly complain about him on KIDO Talk Radio and social media, the governor remains undefeated.

Governor Little’s approach to running the state may not be pleasing to some, but the governor continues to win overwhelmingly in primary and general elections.

It will be a while, but unless he runs for a fourth term, the state’s top seat will be open in four years. We’ll see who's around to run for governor. Perhaps someone new or a familiar favorite.

Senator Jim Guthrie benefited from endorsements and donations, fueling his reelection. What that means is Conservative agenda items will once again die in the state senate.

The headlines across the state detail the fall of the ‘gang of eight,’ now down to the gang of three.

The group pushed for tougher laws on illegal immigration, supported budget cuts, and addressed other issues. It’s a loss for the once-powerful Idaho Freedom Foundation, which at one time every state politician feared.

What’s next? All is quiet until the next legislative session, when we can expect the needs of businesses to garner more support than those of taxpayers.

Perhaps it was the loss of President Trump on the ballot, the continued fractures within the Idaho Republican Party, or something else, but grassroots Idaho Conservatives are now on the run.

10 Hottest Female Members Of Idaho's House Of Representatives Last week, we debuted the Hottest Male Members Of Idaho's House Of Representatives, congratulations to all who made the list. Now, it's Ladies Night. Allow me to introduce to you the Hottest Female Members Of Idaho's House Of Representatives. Hello, ladies! Gallery Credit: Cort Freeman

10 Hottest Male Members Of Idaho's House Of Representatives There are some beautiful people in politics. Always have been. Here in Idaho, that's no exception. Let's meet the 10 Hottest Male Members Of Idaho's House Of Representatives Gallery Credit: Cort Freeman