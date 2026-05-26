Years ago, the Treasure Valley didn’t have as many restaurants to choose from because of its low population. Idahoans may be struggling financially, but great local places to eat remain packed on nights and weekends.

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These restaurateurs are a strong breed, surviving the pandemic even as some cities, such as Boise, banned indoor dining. These folks adapted by shifting their service to carry out.

Today, we see several local institutions closing as national chains move into our area. (We’re still hopeful that one day we’ll see a California Pizza Kitchen in our area.)

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All About The Money?

We spoke recently with a local business owner who owns several area restaurants. He told us that food costs continue to threaten his businesses. The young man told us he can’t pass the rising food prices onto customers because it would run him out of business.

To offset higher costs, he focuses on promoting specials, providing excellent customer service, and delivering high-quality meals.

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Affordability Hits Home

Some folks who’ve moved from other places and are retired have no issue with the rising prices of eating out. They expect to be served good food and are willing to pay increased prices. Some restaurants have begun catering to this type of high-end consumer.

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On the other end of the spectrum, fast food chains have begun to adjust by lowering prices and returning to value-meal programs. National chains are fighting for every share of the market, since they too have to deal with higher costs for raw materials.

Some chains have eliminated workers by relying on machines to take your order rather than having someone at the counter.

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30 of the Boise Area's Top Rated Restaurants for 2025 Maybe 2025 is the year where you want to expand your horizons and give a restaurant you haven't tried before a chance. According to Trip Advisor, these are 30 of the best in the Treasure Valley. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart