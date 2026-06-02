Major Changes Announced For Snake River Stampede 2026
Exclusive Snake River Stampede Photos!
Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER
You'll be treated to the best sausages, flapjacks, and eggs served by young future farmers from 7am-10am. The event features a live radio broadcast from KIDO Talk Radio's Kevin Miller, the Rodeo Queens, and an assortment of acts and entertainment.
Major Changes at The Snake River Stampede
The Stampede will now only allow see through bags like the one seen below. This will be the first year of the new requirement according to published reports. You can purchase a bag at the Idaho Center if you forget. There are a few exceptions such as diaper or medical bags. Measurements that you need to know are: 14" in width, 14" tall, and 6" deep.
Is Parking Still Free?
The answer is no, but we do not know how much money you will have to pay for parking. We will update you on this issue once we know the answer.
We'll continue to update you on the Stampede as it gets closer to opening day. Here's a look back at the action you'll see in Nampa coming up soon!
Exclusive Snake River Stampede Photos!
Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER
A Look Inside The Eagle Rodeo
Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola