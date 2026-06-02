For over 110 years, the Snake River Stampede has captivated fans in Nampa and across the country. As Idaho prepares for rodeo season, Nampa gets ready for the 111th Snake River Stampede.

This year, there are a few major changes you need to know before you head to the Idaho Center. You remember last year, the Stampede moved the event from July to June. However, there are two major changes that you need to know before heading to Nampa.

Check out the action at the SNAKE RIVER STAMPEDE!

Exclusive Snake River Stampede Photos! A look at bull and bronco riding at the Snake River Stampede Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

The result was record attendance at one of the top 5 rodeos in the country.

Idaho’s fastest, wildest ride is from June 16th to June 20th. Before we get to the changes, one of the most traditional family friendly events is the Buckaroo Breakfast beginning on Monday and Tuesday before the rodeo begins.

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You'll be treated to the best sausages, flapjacks, and eggs served by young future farmers from 7am-10am. The event features a live radio broadcast from KIDO Talk Radio's Kevin Miller, the Rodeo Queens, and an assortment of acts and entertainment.

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Major Changes at The Snake River Stampede

The Stampede will now only allow see through bags like the one seen below. This will be the first year of the new requirement according to published reports. You can purchase a bag at the Idaho Center if you forget. There are a few exceptions such as diaper or medical bags. Measurements that you need to know are: 14" in width, 14" tall, and 6" deep.

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Is Parking Still Free?

The answer is no, but we do not know how much money you will have to pay for parking. We will update you on this issue once we know the answer.

We'll continue to update you on the Stampede as it gets closer to opening day. Here's a look back at the action you'll see in Nampa coming up soon!

Exclusive Snake River Stampede Photos! A look at bull and bronco riding at the Snake River Stampede Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER