The world of social media is usually inhabited by young people or, in some cases, not-so-young people like Kim Kardashian and other OGs of the online world. Most Boomers or Generation Xers continue to refrain from sharing their world online. The non-digital natives are slow to realize the benefits of being a mega star online.

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Enter Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson who has represented the state's second district for year. He is the classic throwback congressman. He's also one of the cardinals in congress. That group is one of the most influential in elected government.

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However, Mike Simpson is fearless when it comes to social media. If you look at his Facebook and X accounts, you’ll see nothing outstanding except the regular motions of local, state, and federal government. You can see the congressman meeting with folks and advocating for legislation, along with highlighting the works of President Trump.

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However, if you look at his Instagram feed, Congressman Simpson is either very out there or is the first of his generation to be a trailblazer. What’s so special or provocative? If you thought President Trump dancing to the YMCA was viral, you have to look at the dancing, lip-syncing Gem State congressional dynamo.

We Begin With The Bombshell

In this video, the congressman is self deprecating turning a return entrance into a viral moment attracting thousands of views.

The Social Media Girl

You wouldn't see House Speaker Mike Johnson posting this one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Congressman Mike Simpson (@congressmanmikesimpson)

And this one is..... indescribable

It may be easy to mock the congressman, but you have to give it to him for having the guts to do something outside his comfort zone. Congressman Simpson doesn’t need to reach out to folks, as he is the strongest elected official in the Gem State.

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We believe he has held his seat longer than any current Idaho elected official.

It takes a courageous politician to put themselves out there and allow folks to react to them in flattering and unflattering ways.

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What is the point of these social media posts? Perhaps the goal is to attract new scrollers who could turn into voters.

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Stranger things have happened, but let’s face it, the country’s most unique congressman is in Idaho’s second congressional district.

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