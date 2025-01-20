America has a new president—the old President Donald Trump, who returned to office today after being sworn in. Several folks from Idaho took the over two thousand-mile journey to the nation's capital.

Idaho government officials had a great relationship with President Trump during his first term. Governor Little would share how the administration always took his phone calls.

Congressman Russ Fulcher told us how he worked closely with the Trump Administration. It was no surprise that Idaho's powerful congressional delegation attended the inauguration.

Idaho will be well represented in both houses of Congress. Our senators will be chairmen of powerful committees, and our representatives will continue to have massive influence in policy decisions.

They shared their excitement about their experience on social media.

Governor Brad Little

Senator Jim Risch

Senator Mike Crapo

Congressman Russ Fulcher



Congressman Mike Simpson

We'll continue to follow Idaho's influence on the new administration as it develops.

President Donald Trump Shooting Photos A look at the attempted assassination of President Trump Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

LOOK: Zip codes donating the most money to Donald Trump in Idaho Stacker compiled a list of zip codes with individuals donating the most money to Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign in Idaho Gallery Credit: Stacker