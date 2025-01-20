Idaho Officials Celebrate President Trump&#8217;s Inauguration In D.C.

Idaho Officials Celebrate President Trump’s Inauguration In D.C.

Getty Images / Pool

America has a new president—the old President Donald Trump, who returned to office today after being sworn in. Several folks from Idaho took the over two thousand-mile journey to the nation's capital.

Idaho government officials had a great relationship with President Trump during his first term. Governor Little would share how the administration always took his phone calls.

Congressman Russ Fulcher told us how he worked closely with the Trump Administration. It was no surprise that Idaho's powerful congressional delegation attended the inauguration.

Idaho will be well represented in both houses of Congress. Our senators will be chairmen of powerful committees, and our representatives will continue to have massive influence in policy decisions.

 

They shared their excitement about their experience on social media.

 

 

Governor Brad Little 

 

 


 

    Senator Jim Risch      

  Senator Mike Crapo        

 

Congressman Russ Fulcher   

 

 


Congressman Mike Simpson 


We'll continue to follow Idaho's influence on the new administration as it develops.

