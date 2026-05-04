Welcome to Idaho Gives, the special time of year where Idaho’s nonprofits, media, and businesses band together to raise money benefiting the state’s wonderful nonprofits.

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The campaign runs from May 4th to May 7th, and it’s a perfect way to help others and make a difference in the Gem State.

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Did you know that Idahoans love to give to charities? Donate their time? It’s true: our state is at least ranked among the top five nationally in charitable giving. It may be a Mountain West thing, as Utah is usually number one, and we’re number two.

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How can you be a part of Idaho Gives? If you’re looking to donate, you can simply go to this link.

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It’s refreshing to see so many Idahoans coming together, along with several media groups transforming their news operations into giant charitable cheerleaders.

Over 567 organizations have received funding so far, as we are very early in the campaign. Let’s take a look at a few of the groups that are looking for your support.

Veterans

Veterans: From the Warhawk Museum to the Idaho State Veterans Parade, veteran support groups need your help. Their job is to help our heroes return to civilian life without too many challenges. They also work tirelessly to help those who are having trouble coming home.

Animal Shelter

Animal Shelters: From the West Valley Humane Society to the Meridian Canine Rescue and the Idaho Humane Society these folks need your dollars, prayers, donations, and work to help our four legged furry family members.

Shelters

Did you know the Boise Rescue Mission doesn't accept government funding of any kind? They fund their programs from donations throughout the year, Miller's Mission and Idaho Gives.

50 Albums That Raised Money for Charity From famine relief to cancer research, these records have all supported charitable causes. Gallery Credit: Allison Rapp