Miller’s Mission Soars with Christian Brothers’ Remarkable Donation

Where would we be without our vehicles? Years ago, Americans lived in cities and walked to work. At other times, folks took public transportation to work, the zoo, and other places. The charm of hopping on a bus or a train was part of their lives. Today, we're all dependent on our vehicles. ￼

At one time, cars, trucks, and vehicles were not just a mode of transport but also affordable. Some Americans even worked on their cars to save money. Unfortunately, today, the cost of cars and repairs has forced many Idahoans to use automotive repair facilities to keep their vehicles roadworthy.

However, what happens if you're in financial trouble? The owners of Christian Brother's Automotive have not just run a business but dedicated themselves to helping those in need. Over the years, they've been a beacon of hope for single moms, individuals, and families who've needed a helping hand.

Here is some background on Christian Brothers from their website:

"Since 1982, Christian Brothers Automotive has sought to change how customers think about auto service by providing knowledgeable, honest, and genuine car repairs. Since then, we have assisted countless individuals and families with their auto service needs and gotten them back on the road with as little hassle as possible."

They've partnered with the Boise Rescue Mission, providing much-needed relief to their personal and professional fleets. In the highly competitive world of auto repair, Christian Brothers Automotive stands out by providing affordable and sometimes accessible care, ensuring that financial constraints don't hinder your vehicle's maintenance.

There are three Christian Brothers located in the Treasure Valley. If you live near Meridian Road, owner Rich Martinez is working for you. Please give him a call at:

87 E. Calderwood Drive

Meridian, ID 83642

(208) 937-7131

Brent Clancy owns the two other Treasure Valley Locations. If you live in Star:

12440 W Goldcrest St.

Star, ID 83669

(208) 768-3492

Or the other location in Meridian:

1402 W McMillan Rd

Meridian, ID 83646

(208) 751-8830

A HUGE thank you to Rich, Brent, their families, employees, and customers who continue to make a difference in helping the Boise Rescue Mission. If you're in need of automotive services, consider choosing Christian Brothers Automotive. Your support will not only ensure quality service for your vehicle but also contribute to their community efforts.

