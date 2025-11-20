Miller's Mission continues at the Nampa Walmart on Garrity and Franklin. The event runs until Saturday at 6 pm, benefiting Boise Mission Ministries. The Mission has been serving the public for over 67 years, providing meals and shelter to those in need. Unlike other nonprofits, the Boise Rescue Mission doesn't accept government funding.

Kevin Miller, with his personal connection to the cause, coordinates with local businesses like Treasure Valley Subaru, Lister Frost Injury Lawyers, Christian Brothers, and Team Mazda. These sponsors provide the necessary funds to fuel the turkey drive. Miller's Mission began over 14 years ago when Kevin Miller lived at the River of Life facility.

Millers Mission Thursday Gallery Credit: Hugo Luna

Mr. Miller wanted to raise awareness for the services provided by the Boise Rescue Mission. Boise Rescue Mission CEO Reverend Bill Roscoe partenered with Kevin. The first campaign began with a humble twenty total turkeys donated.

Today, thanks to the generousity of the Idaho community, thousands of turkeys are donated every November. Millers Mission is always promoted the week before Thanksgiving.

Mr. Miller and the staff at the Boise Rescue Mission man a tent from 6am-6pm Monday-Saturday.

"Kevin's partnership and the support of this community make life-changing differences every year at the Mission," said Rev. Bill Roscoe, President/CEO of Boise Rescue Mission Ministries. "Thanks to this kind generosity, thousands of people in the Treasure Valley will enjoy a hot meal and find hope this Thanksgiving season."

Idahoans from all over the Treasure Valley still have the opportunity to donate as Mr. Miller and the team will be manning the tent till Saturday at 6 pm.

Miller's Mission Holiday Needs List Gallery Credit: Hugo Luna