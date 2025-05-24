Thank you once again for your generous donations to our latest spring campaign of Miller's Mission. The spring/summer campaign is a challenge due to the end of the school year and vacation season starting.

KEVIN MILLER KEVIN MILLER loading...

However, have you ever wondered or had to deal with the loss of your job? Or a major medical expense? The Boise Rescue Mission provides clothing, food, shelter, and many other services to the entire Treasure Valley.

KEVIN MILLER KEVIN MILLER loading...

The group receives no funding from local, county, state, or the federal government. The Mission doesn't want the government dictating to them how to care for the area's needy. For over 67 years, Idahoans have counted on the Boise Rescue Mission as a place of hope and compassion.

Kevin Miler Kevin Miller loading...

A long time staff member shared with us what makes the Boise Rescue Mission so special to the staff, volunteers, donors, and guests.

"The Boise Rescue Mission means a place for hope, a safe place to land, when you're broken and you need a hand up." She continued, it's a place of love where you can get to your next goal with a hand up, not a hand out."

KEVIN MILLER KEVIN MILLER loading...

The summer is a challenging time for most organizations due to an increase need for shelter for victims of domestic violence. When school is out and the weather is warmer, folks tend to make a move towards safety.

KEVIN MILLER KEVIN MILLER loading...

If you're looking to make a difference helping others, please consider volunteering and or donating to the Boise Rescue Mission. You can learn more by clicking here.

Miler's Mission 2025 Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Millers Mission Day 1 Team Mazda Give a turkey, don't be a turkey Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER