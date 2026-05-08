It’s happening every day in the Treasure Valley, another press release touting more buildings and developments. After the release, there’s usually a groundbreaking where the usual suspects brag about all the new stores coming to your city of choice.

The latest announcement is in Meridian, Idaho. Do you remember when there wasn’t a ten-mile exit from the highway? Those days are long gone as the ten-mile road gets more and more congested.

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The newest shopping/residential area will boast a massive Lifetime Fitness, a new Target, and other specialty stores. Does Meridian really need a Target? Another gym? Let’s not forget Mark Walberg’s proposed gym that will be built in the area.

Walmart: The Largest Private Employer In The U.S. Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian loading...

What’s wrong with building more buildings? The challenge for every city in Idaho is the lack of care for the taxpayer. What do taxpayers have to do with shopping? Taxpayers are the ones affected by the ongoing erosion of inadequate transportation infrastructure.

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In other words, the roads are getting worse. It appears that Meridian isn’t content with the massive congestion on Eagle Road. Meridian residents are quickly realizing Ten Mile Road is rivaling Eagle Road.

After ten miles, Star Road appears to be the next road for the congested highway that has become the new norm for Idahoans.

Kuna used to be the last place where you could buy the most amount of land for your money. However, with the addition of Meta and other big players, Kuna’s roads are in need of massive upgrades.

Wouldn't it be nice if we could have elected officials put the people ahead of further development.

These 18 Roads & Intersections are Known Speed Treasure Valley Speed Traps Driving in the Treasure Valley, no matter how "bad" traffic has gotten over the last several years, really isn't too much of a challenge. Getting from Point A to Point B in our area isn't nearly as difficult as it is in larger or comparable sized cities yet, there's always someone in a hurry. What happens when one is in a hurry? Road Rage? Distracted Driving? Speeding? Here are the most significant speed traps across the Treasure Valley that you need to be aware of. Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM

Idaho's Worst Intersections Idahoans share their most brutal intersections. Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola