This Saturday will mark another adventure where buyers and sellers will pounce on items, looking for the best value for the buck. Some will be looking to buy low and sell high later.

Others will take the journey to Garden City, passionately seeking that hidden treasure that has eluded them for months or perhaps years.

Has Garden City become the next hotspot for illegal gambling? Gaming? The stock market? What’s going on this weekend where thousands will descend on Expo Idaho?

Townsquare Media Boise Townsquare Media Boise loading...

Yes, it’s time for Idaho’s Largest Garage Sale for one day only, beginning at 7am-5pm. How big is Idaho’s Largest Garage Sale?

How about over 15,000 Idahoans show up to buy and sell their favorite or perhaps vintage one-of-a-kind items? However, some of those items will be resold online for a HUGE profit.

Cort Freeman Cort Freeman loading...

Admission is only $5, and Dog the Bounty Hunter will be there from 1 p.m. to-4pm. Whether it’s Facebook, eBay, TikTok Shop, WhatsApp, or other platforms, Americans are really hot about buying and selling items.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images loading...

Experts tell us to get there early as lines start before 7am. It will be cold, so make sure you’re dressed for a chilly morning before the sun comes out. Here are some hot items that should be on your target list.

Name Brands

Whether it's Nike or Carhart, name brands are always a great deal to look for whether you're gearing up for yourself, your kids, or looking to sell online. Let's not forget pants, jackets, sporting goods, shoes, and other items.

Some items haven't been used at all so instead of buying something for $100, you could pick it up for $10, now that's a deal even Dave Petso would love!

A smiling Dave Petso KEVIN MILLER loading...

Other Items?

How about tools, toys, lawnmowers, heck, we've seen unicycles at Idaho's Largest Garage Sale. Want more tips? Check out our experts guides below! Happy hunting and see you Saturday True Believers!

9 Items You Should Absolutely NEVER Buy at an Idaho Garage Sale According to the experts, these are nine items you should skip even if the price is right! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

The Best Pricing For Volume Sales at Idaho's Largest Garage Sale The house is clean, but now your yard and or driveway have been taken over by people who want to look through your stuff. Garage sales can be painful, so here's the best pricing, according to Ramsey Solutions . That's right, Dave Ramsey. If you know him, you know the guy likes to save, and make money. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow