This year, Idaho's Largest Garage Sale returns on June 13th, 2020.

At this year's event, we're honored to have the Boise Boys as our special guests.

Tickets are available the day of the event

If you're interested in purchasing a booth at this year's Idaho's Largest Garage Sale, you can do that now!

Idaho's Largest Garage Sale returns on June 13th, 2020 from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. at 5610 North Glenwood in Garden City, Idaho