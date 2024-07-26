Is it time for the college football season to begin? We're only a few weeks away, and as NFL training camps open. Boise State Football has had a good run of positive publicity. The athletic department raised another twenty million dollars. New coach Spencer Danielson continues to charm the local media with stories of his prowess in the weight room. ￼

As we prepare for another run of exciting Saturday action, which will feature intense matchups and thrilling plays, let's look at five significant storylines impacting the team's success this season.

The quarterback situation is a puzzle yet to be solved. The roller coaster ride of fans and players continues. Remember the can't-miss, Hank Bachmeier? The talented Taylen Green? Both are now playing for Wake Forest and Arkansas. The team is on the lookout for a new quarterback, with the spotlight on the potential of Malachi Nelson and the underdog story of Maddux Madsen.

Thankfully, Dirk Koetter's return will direct the offensive. The former NFL and Boise State coach is an offensive mastermind. The team never looked better than when he was running it. He will face the task of choosing between the incredibly talented Nelson from USC and the plucky underdog Madsen, who, despite being an underdog, has shown great potential and guided the team to several victories last season.

The Broncos' defense, a pillar of strength for several years, faces a daunting challenge. With the loss of several starters, can the team maintain its dominance on the gridiron? The stakes are high-if Boise State is to make a legitimate run for the College Football Playoff, the defense has to be at its best, ready to shut down the opposition.

Head Coach Spencer Danielson has made a significant impression on the players, the fans, and the media. His charm and charisma have been a breath of fresh air. But in the game of football, charm alone won't win games. Coach Danielson now carries the weight of responsibility for the team's wins and losses. His influence on the team's performance is significant-if he doesn't win, he's out.

They call it luck or, as they call it, intangibles. The plight of Group of Five schools is a zero-sum game with no second chances. The Power Four schools have guaranteed slots in the twelve-team playoff, but Boise State must compete against other Group of Five conferences to get in.

The schedule provides tremendous opportunities and challenges. The first indication of how good the team will be is week two's game against the now-Big Ten juggernaut Oregon in Eugene.

