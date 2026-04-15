Idaho is a destination that celebrities flock to, often highlighting their visits and properties on social media. Some well-known figures, like Mark Wahlberg, have purchased estates or ranches in the Gem State.

Continuing Idaho's appeal to celebrities, one of its most famous homeowners is Glenn Beck. Have you heard of him? He's not just one of the most popular talk radio hosts in America; he's also a multimedia mogul, the owner of the media platform Blaze.

When he’s not in Texas, Mr. Beck likes to spend time at his Idaho ranch. You can see what it looks like here.

Four Reasons Why Everyone Loves Idaho Why People Move to Idaho Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Mr. Beck is a true conservative. With all due respect to Texas, why not move to Idaho permanently? We’ll get to that important point in a minute.

A few years ago, Mr. Beck journeyed to our capital to address the legislature. He then met with Governor Brad Little and shared the experience with his national radio audience.

He eventually criticized the governor on a few issues, and that was that. Or so we thought? Mr. Beck spoke in Boise to a sellout crowd following his first trip to Idaho.

Today, the talk show host shared his unfiltered view of the current state of politics in our state.

Who spoke to Glenn Beck? Will they come forward? Will he spill the beans? Do you agree with his comments? We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

Kevin Miller Through The Years Very few broadcasters have made the kind of impact on the Treasure Valley that Kevin Miller has over the years. Always dawning a smile and a positive attitude, Kevin is known for his laugh and his good works. This is a glimpse at the Kevin Miller that our community loves. Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM