For those Idahoans brave enough to enjoy the outdoors, a troubling message from Canyon County could put a halt to folks wanting to have fun outdoors.

Our state is the home of outstanding trails, camping sites, fish, and, of course, water activities. However, water areas in Canyon County could be dangerous to your health.

The Canyon County Mosquito Abatement announced the bad news in a press release. Sadly, it’s something we’ve come to expect due to the area we live in.

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Bad News About Mosquitos in Idaho

Do you like mosquitoes? No one ever likes those pesky blood suckers; however, not only do they suck our blood, but they can carry deadly diseases like the West Nile Virus.

Which is where we begin with our Canyon County report describing the county as the first in the state to detect the West Nile Virus.

“This is the First Idaho County reporting positive mosquito pools this season,” said Jim Lunders, Director of Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District. The county places over 1100 traps to capture the deadly vampires to ensure county safety.

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How To Protect Yourself Against West Nile Virus in Idaho

“With the increased risk of West Nile virus, we encourage people to take appropriate precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites,” said Lunders.

There are many ways to protect yourself, according to the good folks in Canyon County.

Warning! West Nile Virus Mosquito Locations Areas To Avoid So You Don't Get West Nile in Idaho Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Can Clothes Protect You and Your Family?

The Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District recommends wearing long sleeve clothing covering your legs and arms. They say wearing repellents during the day will help protect you from the blood suckers.

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They recommend using DEET, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, Picaridin or 2- undecanone, and to follow directions on the container. Don't forget to make sure that your entrances to your home are secure. In other words, secure all screen doors and windows are in good repair and fit snugly.

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Other issues precautions that the county recommends are:

• Vaccinate horses for WNv, WEE, and other diseases.

• Use EPA registered residual insect sprays on horses, making sure to follow the directions on the container

Information is power and here are several more links to keep you safe:

Plant Some Of These In Your Garden to Keep Mosquitoes Away As we previously told you, mosquitoes are the most dangerous creatures on earth . If you want to keep them away from you're yard, these plants can help! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart