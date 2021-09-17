Fox News: ‘Fentanyl Taking Over Our State’

Fox News recently covered the rise in illegal drugs in Idaho. The use of Fentanyl and other drugs like marijuana, methamphetamine, and cocaine has dramatically risen since the Biden Administration took office.

The situation at the border has caused the influx of more drugs to states across the country, says Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue, who appeared on the Fox News Channel to discuss Idaho's drug challenges.

"If people believe that it's not absolutely affecting them, they're crazy quite frankly. They are blind to the truth. Whatever comes through that border, whatever comes across that border it's coming to your community no matter where you live in the United States, it's already there."

How big is the Fentanyl problem in Idaho?

Fox News reports that the number of Fentanyl pills seized in the Treasure Valley grew from 20,000 in 2020 to over 50,000 in the first six months of 2021. Sheriff Donahue told Fox News that the illegal drugs get to Idaho through a sophisticated network of safe houses and distribution points. Once in the Gem State, the drugs are sold locally and moved to locations throughout the country.

Is the Biden Administration to blame for this crisis?

Sheriff Donahue held nothing back when defining the role of the Biden Administration in creating this problem. "Without question, there's no one else to blame; this is literally on their hands, just as Afghanistan is on their hands. We are losing on that border, and I feel so badly for my colleagues down there."

