Concert Announcement: Billy Currington at Boise Botanical Garden

Billy Currington is set to bring his tour with Randall King to the Idaho Botanical Garden!

"FOX & Friends" All American Concert Series - Billy Currington Getty Images loading...

Boise's ExtraMile Arena has just announced an exciting addition to the summer concert lineup in the Boise area, with country music sensation Billy Currington set to light it up at Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden.

The announcement comes from the ExtraMile Arena Facebook page, which claims tickets go on sale Friday, May 3rd, 2024, at 10:00am.

Treasure Valley concert-goers can mark their calendars for Friday, August 9th, 2024, as Billy Currington, known for his chart-topping hits takes center stage. Joining him on tour is the talented Randall King, promising an evening filled with high-energy performances and unforgettable moments under the beautiful Idaho sky view at the Botanical Garden.

Fans eager to secure their spot can head to Extramile Arena's website for more details and ticket purchasing information.

With a string of hits to his name and a reputation for delivering amazing live shows, Billy Currington's appearance at Outlaw Field is expected to draw country music fans from near and far. From his heartfelt ballads to well-known anthems, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

Mark your calendars and get ready to experience the magic of Billy Currington and Randall King live in concert at Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden on August 9th.

