What Is Your All-time Favorite Concert Venue in the Boise Area?

As Boise's music and entertainment scene continues to grow, locals are finding a groove with specific concert venues they enjoy going to the most. We've got some questions for you!

Do you think you've been to every concert venue in the Boise area?

Do you know how many concert venues there are in the Boise area?

Which concert venue is your all-time favorite to go to?

Let's take a look!

Locals can actually vote for their favorite venue right now as part of the annual "Best of Boise! The Official Community Choice Awards" via the Idaho Press. But this had us thinking, we're spoiled here in the Treasure Valley to have so many amazing live music venues, each offering its own unique atmosphere. From intimate settings to grand stages, the Boise area has a wide array of options to suit everyone.

The nominees for "Best Concert Venue" in the Boise Area:

Sapphire Room:

The Sapphire Room | Google Maps | Reflection Ridge Digital The Sapphire Room | Google Maps | Reflection Ridge Digital loading...

Located within the Riverside Hotel, this cozy venue has earned a reputation for its intimate ambiance and stellar acoustics.

Treefort Music Hall:

Treefort Music Hall | Google Maps | Preston Valles Treefort Music Hall | Google Maps | Preston Valles loading...

As the epicenter of Boise's celebrated Treefort Music Fest, this venue captures the spirit of the city's indie music scene.

Ford Idaho Center:

Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater | Google Maps | Mylani Peach Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater | Google Maps | Mylani Peach loading...

With an impressive capacity and state-of-the-art facilities, the Ford Idaho Center has become a premier destination for massive concerts and events, attracting top-tier performers in every category from across the globe.

Idaho Botanical Garden:

Idaho Botanical Garden | Google Maps | Melchor Herrera Idaho Botanical Garden | Google Maps | Melchor Herrera loading...

Offering a gorgeous backdrop of Idaho mountains and lush greenery, the Idaho Botanical Garden provides concert-goers with a one-of-a-kind outdoor experience.

Morrison Center:

Morrison Center | Google Maps Morrison Center | Google Maps loading...

Serving as Boise State University's premier performing arts venue, the Morrison Center has played host to an array of musical acts, from classical orchestras to contemporary chart-toppers, in its elegant and acoustically superior hall.

Photos of the Ford Idaho Center Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

2024 Boise Music Festival Main Stage Artists The 13th Annual Boise Music Festival is June 22, 2024 at Expo Idaho! Here's a look at the artists who've been announced to perform on this year's main stage! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart