Does Idaho have an official mascot? Sure, we have the potato and Spuddy Buddy, but what is our area known for?

Is it a real creature or a myth spun by conspiracy theorists and muckrakers? The figure in question is the enigmatic Sasquatch, more commonly known as Bigfoot. Despite the lack of definitive proof of its existence, the allure of confirming its reality has captivated millions worldwide.

Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and California are the states most mentioned when folks mention seeing a Sasquatch. According to East Idaho News, a Bigfoot/Sasquatch event will be held in Idaho if you're a fan or want to know the real truth.

The Bigfoot Rendezvous will feature speakers, merchandise, and anything associated with Sasquatch. It wouldn't be a surprise if several people dressed up as their favorite version of Sasquatch. Bigfoot has been featured in comic books, movies, cartoons, and several shirts and other items.

The event promises to be one of the very best in the country. Who knows perhaps Bigfoot or Sasquatch will make a surprise appearance? Anything can happen in Idaho!

