Americans, and especially Idahoans, are living longer than ever before. The average lifespan has increased dramatically over the last several decades. Fifty is the new thirty, and seventy is the new forty.

The Treasure Valley continues to attract thousands of retirees who are looking forward to spending their golden years in the peace and tranquility of the Gem State.

Why Are We Living Longer?

Before COVID, Americans were living longer and longer. Populations are now recovering thanks to many factors. One of the reasons is technology.

Medical professionals now use technology that was science fiction just ten years ago. Doctors can detect diseases more quickly and diagnose them to stop or eliminate them.

Robots and AI?

Robot surgeries and Artificial Intelligence have allowed the medical community to become more efficient.

We’ve learned more about nutrition in the past several years. Good nutrition has been shown to help prevent heart disease in some cases. Losing weight has also been shown to improve health. The medical breakthroughs with Ozempic and other weight loss medications have cured millions of people from being obese.

What Will Cause You To Die In Idaho?

We've done extensive research that we can share with you on this matter.

#3 Car Accidents. Yes, the crazy and dangerous driving along with road rage on our roads can lead to losing your life. Accidents continue to be a major problem as folks forget their training from driver's education classes.

#2 Cancer Sady, the big C is a major cause of death in the Gem State. Although our area continues to improve cancer treatment and preventative care.

#1 Heart Disease Despite amazing breakthroughs in heart care and treatment, this disease is number one. Our area does have some of the most trusted and competent heart surgeons in the West.

Want more information on what to look out for? Take a look at our list and descriptions below.

Idaho's 10 Leading Causes of Death Revealed by CDC Based on 18 morality maps from the CDC , these were the top causes of death in Idaho. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

5 Diseases To Look Out For in 2026 These diseases are on the rise globally with more people suffering from them in 2024 than in previous years. Gallery Credit: Getty Images/Canva