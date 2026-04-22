What’s Taking the Most Lives in Idaho Might Surprise You
Why Are We Living Longer?
Robots and AI?
What Will Cause You To Die In Idaho?
We've done extensive research that we can share with you on this matter.
#3 Car Accidents. Yes, the crazy and dangerous driving along with road rage on our roads can lead to losing your life. Accidents continue to be a major problem as folks forget their training from driver's education classes.
#2 Cancer Sady, the big C is a major cause of death in the Gem State. Although our area continues to improve cancer treatment and preventative care.
#1 Heart Disease Despite amazing breakthroughs in heart care and treatment, this disease is number one. Our area does have some of the most trusted and competent heart surgeons in the West.
Want more information on what to look out for? Take a look at our list and descriptions below.
Idaho's 10 Leading Causes of Death Revealed by CDC
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart
5 Diseases To Look Out For in 2026
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Gallery Credit: Buehler