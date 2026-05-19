Election day in Idaho means an end to the annoying mailers, commercials, and now intrusive text messages from candidates that are only interested in getting elected.

Why some folks feel compelled to run for office is another strange question, given that state lawmakers do not make much money.

In fact, some folks spend more money campaigning for office than they’ll make in one, five, or ten years in office. However, how many people can say, "Please call me representative or senator"? We do have local office holders, especially at the county level, who make a decent living.

As folks get ready to go to the polls, we do have a few questions that will be answered during Tuesday’s primary. Remember, Idaho is a one-party state, except for Boise. The primary is the general election for most candidates running for office.

Governor Little, President Trump and Idaho Voters

No one is really expecting Governor Little to lose in this year’s primary election. The two-term governor has guided the state through the pandemic and unprecedented economic growth.

He has expertly adopted issues that would’ve derailed any other candidate. His critics may attack him, but his record of supporting pro-life, women’s sports rights, anti-marijuana, and education leaves little ammunition for the opposition.

Governor Little was endorsed by President Trump, who is incredibly popular in the Gem State. What most political operatives will be looking for is how many votes did Old State Mark, Mark Fitzpatrick, attract?

The most successful primary opponent to challenge a popular governor was then-State Senator Russ Fulcher, who ran against Governor Otter.

The state senator won the three most populous counties, but it still wasn't enough to unseat the governor. Will Fitzpatrick win a county?

Illegal Immigration and the Idaho Legislature

The big money is being spent on two Senate seats. In Elmore County, Senator Christy Zito is in a tough battle to keep her seat against former Representative Megan Blanksma.

The challenger is well-funded with ads airing on the radio and television.

The other hot race involves State Senator Jim Guthrie.

Conservatives want him out, while the governor, lieutenant governor, state school superintendent, secretary of state, and state controller have endorsed him.

His challenger, David Worley, is endorsed by Idaho’s Conservative Attorney General Raul Labrador.

Without a doubt, the Worley/Guthrie race is the state’s hottest. If Worley wins, it’s bigger than his district; if Guthrie wins, it’s more of the same.

Keep it here to KIDO Talk Radio for the latest news and commentary on Idaho’s Political Primary on 107.5 FM and 580AM.

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