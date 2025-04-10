The Idaho Democratic Party hasn't had much to brag about regarding holding any influence in the Gem State. Republicans run the state and hold a supermajority in the legislature. However, Idaho Democrats are giddy that not one but two of their heroes are traveling to Nampa.

As we reported here, socialist Senator Bernie Sanders will perform in Nampa on Monday at the Ford Idaho Center. He must have felt lonely because he invited his sidekick, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, AOC, to join him.

Bernie is the grandaddy of far-left politics, while AOC is seen as the future of the Democratic Party. It will be an interesting test for the state's liberals to see how many people travel to Nampa on a Monday night to hear from two Washington politicians.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez And Sen. Sanders Reintroduce The Green New Deal For Public Housing Act Getty Images / Win McNamee loading...

The Democratic Party is in crisis as they continue to work to find an answer to President Trump. Democrats are fighting between going more woke or going back to their traditional roots. An example of their plight is the tweet below. (What is a man? What is a woman? What is they/them?) Take a look at Bernie's face on this one.

If the Ford Idaho Center is packed, Democrats may have some hope. If twenty people show up, then the state will continue its Republican dominance.

Will the Idaho Republican Party respond to this Democrat incursion into the Gem State? Or will they give the Liberals the Heisman? We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

