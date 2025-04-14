Idaho’s Governor and Attorney General Respond to Bernie and AOC

It finally had to happen. Idaho's great Conservative politicians have finally, and we mean finally, responded to the Liberal incursion into the Gem State of socialist Vermont Senator Bernie, not Ernie, Sanders, and his liberal sidekick New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez. ￼

The liberals have surrounded the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, anxiously awaiting instructions from their dear leaders. Remember, Bernie is not a Democrat who was not allowed to win the Democratic primaries in 2016 and 2020.

Idaho's most potent and popular Conservatives would not let the Bernie Show go unanswered. Governor Brad Little took to X to let Bernie and AOC know they're not in their liberal states but in the Conservative heartland.

Why is Bernie in Idaho?

Believe it or not, MSNBC asked the same question this afternoon. Here's what they said about his Gem State visit.

Join us tomorrow morning on KIDO Talk Radio. We want to hear what you have to say about their visit.

