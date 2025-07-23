The nightmare of Bryan Kohberger's day in court is over for Idaho and the rest of the civilized world. It was an emotional day that was televised worldwide. The tragic murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin will remain fixed in our memories forever.

Today was an emotional day in Ada County as family members courageously confronted the murderer. Mr. Kohberger was sentenced to four life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Getty Image Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Getty Image loading...

Idaho's Attorney General, Raul Labrador, was in the courtroom witnessing the testimony. He shared his view of today's events:

“Our hearts are with the victims and their families. While no sentence can bring full justice to this kind of evil, today’s sentence ensures that Bryan Kohberger will never see the outside of a prison and will never again harm innocent families,” said Attorney General Labrador.

“Under Idaho law, the fixed prison sentences mean Kohberger will never be eligible for parole. I’m especially grateful to Prosecutor Bill Thompson and my Criminal Division Chief, Jeff Nye, whose leadership, judgment, and tireless efforts brought this case to a just conclusion. Their teams served the State of Idaho with distinction, and our families and the public are safer because of their hard work.”

Idaho Governor Brad Little shared his thoughts:

“Maddie Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin are four beautiful souls Idahoans will never forget. Their tragic deaths broke the heart of Idaho.

One by one, we heard their loved ones’ gut-wrenching statements at today’s sentencing hearing, and a theme emerged: we are united. We are united in healing, united in loving one another, and most of all, united in supporting the families and friends of Maddie, Kaylee, Xana, and Ethan, today and forever. I want to thank Idahoans for their strength. We will continue to move forward from this unspeakable tragedy together,” Governor Little said.

Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Sentenced to Life in Prison An emotional hearing took place at the Ada County Courthouse on Wednesday morning, July 23rd Gallery Credit: Photos Courtesy: Kyle Green, AP Pool

Photos Capture Kohberger Admitting to U of I Murders Millions watched as Bryan Kohberger issued a change in his plea, unexpectedly, admitting to four counts of murder and robbery Gallery Credit: Photos Courtesy: Kyle Green, AP Pool