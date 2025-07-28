As information continues to be released involving the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin, confessed murderer Bryan Kohberger has moved to Kuna.

Kuna is home to CS Beef Packers, Meta, and numerous dairy farms. The small, quaint Treasure Valley city is also home to the state's most notorious convicted killers. In other words, you can check into the Idaho Maximum Security Prison, but most don't check out.

The prison system in Idaho is not one of the state's most positive attractions. The system is so overrun that many of Idaho's inmates are transferred to Texas. In other words, we have too many inmates and not enough prisons to house them.

ABC News took a tour of the prison in Kuna, sharing this description of life in the big house.

'The prison has multiple layers of housing operations, including "close custody" -- the most restrictive, where inmates spend 23 hours a day in a cell and are moved in restraints -- and "protective custody," for those who might be at risk if placed elsewhere. "Protective custody" is often at the request of the inmate, officials said. There's also mental health housing and long-term restrictive housing.'

The site has 535 inmates with 49 on death row. Although some speculate that 'prison justice' could come for Mr. Kohberger, it is doubtful due to the professionalism of the Idaho Correctional Officers on staff.

Mr. Kohberger will spend the rest of his life in his cell, but he will have the opportunity to watch television and use an iPad-like device. The killer could watch tv and listen to music as he spends the rest of his days as an inmate in Idaho's maximum security prison.

