What comes to mind when you hear the word food? For Baby Boomers, thoughts of Swanson Frozen Dinner and the beginning of the fast food industry.

For other generations, food means different things depending on their goals. Gen Xers, protein bars, Millennials, energy drinks, Gen Z, who knows?

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Food consumption is so big that we can’t escape the massive propaganda push whenever we’re watching that beloved antiquated device known as the television set. How many times can we see the once-in-a-lifetime, delicious, massive pizza offering at Papa John’s, Domino's, or Pizza Hut?

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The other example of food taking over our lives is that eating is now an event. For some, it’s a celebration of a job well done, while for others, it’s a sporting event.

Let’s not forget the food media. Can you tell us just how many food channels there are on streaming and cable television? Top Chef from the Bravo Network is so big that CBS stole the host and launched its own version of the popular chef-on-chef contest.

Other food shows, how about the empire of Gordon Ramsay? He’s on a mountain eating food, he’s in a kitchen acting like a secret agent, can any of them escape the massive food indoctrination? Or is there a way to fight back? Or participate?

What about a food competition? A food eating competition? My wife is addicted to watching at one time unknown, now internationally famous food eaters trying to devour a meal in a specific time.

In other words, the old series Man vs. Food is everywhere.

Here's the good news, there are several food challenges that you can do around here. Let's take a look and don't forget to bring your napkin.

Are You Bold Enough To Try These 7 Food Challenges in Boise? There are some wild food challenges in Boise but today, we're looking at the seven unreal challenges that people have absolutely annihilated. Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas

Every Boise Restaurant That Appeared on Man v. Food The Travel Channel series has been hosted by two different people. Both of them chose to visit the City of Trees to get their grub on. Here's where and what they ate! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart