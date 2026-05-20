The following will not be a popular article among many in Idaho. The Gem State is one of, if not the most, patriotic states dedicated to supporting our military. Idaho is a favorite among veterans, active-duty, reserve, and guard members. It’s not unusual to see many people buy a meal for a service member or thank them for their sacrifice.

Sunday’s Gunfighter Skies Air Show at Mountain Home Air Force Base saw two planes crash and the crews ejecting to safety. The crash attracted millions of views worldwide on social media. Lives were not lost, but millions of dollars were lost replacing the two Navy jets.

Now comes the not-so-fun part. The military is at an all-time high in recruiting thanks to the work of President Donald Trump. Air shows are inspiring, and they’re also expensive. If we’re really concerned about safety, isn’t it time to rethink air shows entirely?

5 Compelling Reasons To Cancel Future Idaho Air Shows A Look At Why Air Shows Are Too Dangerous in Idaho Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Our military service members are the best in the world and we need them to protect us not entertain us.

Are they worth the millions spent, the lives jeopardized, and the other issues involved in rallying a community? We do live in an age of YouTube, so why not have folks stream the amazing aerial dynamics instead of gathering folks in person?

Jet Collision Near Idaho Air Show The airshow taking place in Mountain Home has been canceled following a collision Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM