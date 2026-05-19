Idahoans love to be entertained. It won’t be long before the world is focused on Garden City for this year’s Boise Music Festival.

What started out as a concept has become one of the largest FREE music festivals in the country. Mega stars from MC Hammer and Joan Jett to Jelly Roll and Pitbull have entertained thousands of Idahoans.

Bad Bunny Through The Years Bad Bunny Sings The Blues Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

One entertainer who hasn’t ventured into the Boise Music Center Arena is Bad Bunny. Mr. Bunny rivals Taylor Swift as one of the most popular international stars.

He competes in the WWE and was the biggest draw at last year’s Super Bowl. Not everyone gets the honor of playing before the NFL, and Mr. Bunny caused quite a reaction.

(Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images for Spotify) (Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images for Spotify) loading...

Many, including the author, didn’t appreciate Mr. Bunny’s choice not to sing or speak English during the show. The Super Bowl Halftime is for everyone, regardless of musical background.

Some in Boise liked his act, while others didn’t like it.

In fact, according to the Idaho Statesman, thousands of complaints were filed with the FCC. Who is the FCC? The FCC is the Federal Communications Commission.

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The FCC is the government’s arm in regulating television and radio stations. If a broadcaster fails to follow the rules, they could get a massive fine or lose their license to broadcast.

What is the Idaho connection to the Super Bowl and Bad Bunny? The FCC received 8 complaints from Idahoans regarding Mr. Bunny. It is no surprise that Idahoans filed complaints with the government. Our state prides itself on nonvulgar behavior.

Boise Raves About Bad Bunny's Halftime Show We asked...you answered! Of course, not ALL comments were sunshine and roses... Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM