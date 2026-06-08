The United States Military rarely backs down from a fight, but when it comes to religion, both the Secretary of War and his new policy retreated into the woods.

Ezra Acayan, Getty Images Ezra Acayan, Getty Images loading...

Despite the war with Iran and the war between Russia and Ukraine, the department decided to remove the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a Christian religion.

The move was part of a broader move by the military to trim the number of religions from 200 to 31. Officials said the move was to help military chaplains be able to administer proper direction to the troops.

Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images loading...

Idaho and Utah Respond

Utah Senator Mike Lee and Idaho Senator Mike Crapo took to social media along with making calls to the administration seeking to overturn the new directive. Here is an emotional Senator Lee.

The move was clearly a bad call at the line of scrimmage as both senators along with Utah's Senator Curtis are needed to help the administration with war funding and other congressional issues.

Another Policy Change?

The Department of Defense issued a statement today adjusting the policy again. The new chain removes "Christian" from all religions. Here is their explanation.

We'll continue to monitor this situation and update you as it develops.

Read What Idahoans Are Saying About The New Caldwell Temple Idahoans React to New Temple Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

The 5 Most Mormon Cities In Idaho We asked AI to use as much data as possible to determine the most Mormon cities in Idaho. It used data from the US Census, Church Membership Statistics, and News Articles and Publications from each town in Idaho to determine the top 5. Gallery Credit: Marco